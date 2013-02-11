Nate Ruess, lead singer of Fun, performs ''Carry On'' at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES FUN. was named Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, one of the top prizes on music's biggest night.

The indie-pop band beat out stiff competition from indie-folk band The Lumineers, blues-rock group Alabama Shakes, R&B singer Frank Ocean and country singer Hunter Hayes.

New York trio FUN., formed by Andrew Dost, Nate Ruess and Jack Antonoff, stormed onto the pop charts in 2012 with their single "We Are Young" and debut album "Some Nights."

The band also won the Grammy for Song of the Year for "We are Young."

The Grammy Awards were handed out during a televised ceremony in Los Angeles.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Stacey Joyce)