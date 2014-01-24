'Avatar 2' movie 'not happening' in 2018, James Cameron says
NEW YORK The sequel to all-time box office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James Cameron has said.
LOS ANGELES Following is a list of nominees in key categories for the 56th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"The Blessed Unrest" - Sara Bareilles
"Random Access Memories" - Daft Punk
"Good Kid, M.A.A.D City" - Kendrick Lamar
"The Heist" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
"Red" - Taylor Swift
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Get Lucky" - Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers
"Radioactive" - Imagine Dragons
"Royals" - Lorde
"Locked Out of Heaven" - Bruno Mars
"Blurred Lines" - Robin Thicke featuring T.I. & Pharrell Williams
BEST NEW ARTIST
James Blake
Kendrick Lamar
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Kacey Musgraves
Ed Sheeran
SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriter's award)
"Just Give Me a Reason" - Jeff Bhasker, Pink & Nate Ruess, songwriters
"Locked Out of Heaven" - Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine & Bruno Mars, songwriters
"Roar" - Lukasz Gottwald, Max Martin, Bonnie McKee, Katy Perry & Henry Walter, songwriters
"Royals" - Joel Little & Ella Yelich O'Connor, songwriters
"Same Love" - Ben Haggerty, Mary Lambert & Ryan Lewis, songwriters
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
"Paradise" - Lana Del Rey
"Pure Heroine" - Lorde
"Unorthodox Jukebox" - Bruno Mars
"Blurred Lines" - Robin Thicke
"The 20/20 Experience - The Complete Experience" - Justin Timberlake
BEST ROCK ALBUM
"13" - Black Sabbath
"The Next Day" - David Bowie
"Mechanical Bull" - Kings of Leon
"Celebration Day" - Led Zeppelin
"...Like Clockwork" - Queens of the Stone Age
"Psychedelic Pill" - Neil Young with Crazy Horse
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
"The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You" - Neko Case
"Trouble Will Find Me" - The National
"Hesitation Marks" - Nine Inch Nails
"Lonerism" - Tame Impala
"Modern Vampires Of The City" - Vampire Weekend
BEST R&B ALBUM
"R&B Divas" - Faith Evans
"Girl on Fire" - Alicia Keys
"Love in the Future" - John Legend
"Better" - Chrisette Michele
"Three Kings" - TGT
BEST RAP ALBUM
"Nothing Was The Same" - Drake
"Magna Carta...Holy Grail" - Jay Z
"Good Kid, M.A.A.D City" - Kendrick Lamar
"The Heist" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
"Yeezus" - Kanye West
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
"Night Train" - Jason Aldean
"Two Lanes of Freedom" - Tim McGraw
"Same Trailer Different Park" - Kacey Musgraves
"Based on a True Story" - Blake Shelton
"Red" - Taylor Swift
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Eric Walsh)
