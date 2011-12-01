LOS ANGELES Following is a list of nominees in key categories for the 54th annual Grammy Awards, announced in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Winners will be announced on February 12.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

21- Adele

Wasting Light- Foo Fighters

Born This Way- Lady Gaga

Doo-Waps & Hooligans - Bruno Mars

Loud - Rihanna

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Rolling in the Deep - Adele

Holocene - Bon Iver

Grenade - Bruno Mars

The Cave - Mumford & Sons

Firework - Katy Perry

BEST NEW ARTIST

The Band Perry

Bon Iver

J.Cole

Nicki Minaj

Skrillex

SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriter's award)

"All of the Lights" - Jeff Bhasker, Malik Jones, Warren Trotter, Kanye West, songwriters (Kanye West, featuring Rihanna, Kid Cudi and Fergie)

"The Cave" - Ted Dwane, Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford, Country Winston, songwriters (Mumford & Sons)

"Grenade" - Brody Brown, Claude Kelly, Phillip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Bruno Mars, Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

"Holocene" - Justin Vernon, songwriter (Bon Iver)

"Rolling in the Deep" - Adele Adkins, Paul Epworth songwriters (Adele)

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

21 -Adele

The Lady Killer - Cee Lo Green

Born This Way - Lady Gaga

Doo-Wops & Hooligans - Bruno Mars

Loud- Rihanna

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Rock 'N' Roll Party Honoring Les Paul - Jeff Beck

Wasting Light - Foo Fighters

Come Around Sundown - Kings of Leon

I'm With You - Red Hot Chilli Peppers

The Whole Love - Wilco

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Bon Iver - Bon Iver

Codes and Keys - Death Cab For Cutie

Torches - Foster The People

Circuital - My Morning Jacket

The King of Limbs - Radiohead

BEST R&B ALBUM

F.A.M.E. - Chris Brown

Second Chance - El DeBarge

Love Letter - R. Kelly

Pieces of Me - Ledisi

Kelly - Kelly Price

BEST RAP ALBUM

Watch The Throne - Jay-Z and Kanye West

Tha Carter IV - Lil Wayne

Lasers - Lupe Fiasco

Pink Friday - Nicki Minaj

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy - Kanye West

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

My Kinda Party - Jason Aldean

Chief - Eric Church

Own The Night - Lady Antebellum

Red River Blue - Blake Shelton

Here For a Good Time - George Strait

Speak Now - Taylor Swift

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jackie Frank)