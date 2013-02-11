Gotye poses with his Grammy awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Kimbra (R) and for Best Alternative Music Album, backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

LOS ANGELES "Somebody That I Used to Know" by Australian artist Gotye won Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, one of the four top awards at music's biggest night.

The melodic heartbreak song, which featured New Zealand singer Kimbra, was one of 2012's biggest hits.

Gotye accepted the award from Prince, who said "I love this song," just before he announced the winner.

"Thank you for everybody who puts out great energy into the world with music," Gotye said in his acceptance speech.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Nichola Groom and Doina Chiacu)