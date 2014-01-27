Pharrell Williams accepts the award for record of the year for Daft Punk for ''Get Lucky'' at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Daft Punk's song "Get Lucky," featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers, won the record of the year Grammy Award on Sunday, one of the annual award show's top honors.

"Honestly, I bet France is really proud of these guys right now," said Williams, speaking for the French DJ duo who wear masked helmets and do not speak as part of their act.

The award, handed out by the Recording Academy in a televised ceremony from Los Angeles, honors the total production of a song, which includes the artist, producer, sound engineers, sound mixers and mastering engineers.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Sandra Maler)