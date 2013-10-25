LONDON Ineos said on Friday it would reopen the Grangemouth petrochemical plant and immediately restart the oil refinery at the Scottish site after reaching a last-minute deal with the union.

"This is a victory for common sense ... Grangemouth now has a great future," Jim Ratcliffe, the chairman of Ineos, said.

Ineos said all the assets at the complex would start operating on Friday and confirmed it would invest 300 million pounds ($485.00 million) in the plants.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jane Baird)