Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Ineos said on Friday it would reopen the Grangemouth petrochemical plant and immediately restart the oil refinery at the Scottish site after reaching a last-minute deal with the union.
"This is a victory for common sense ... Grangemouth now has a great future," Jim Ratcliffe, the chairman of Ineos, said.
Ineos said all the assets at the complex would start operating on Friday and confirmed it would invest 300 million pounds ($485.00 million) in the plants.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jane Baird)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.