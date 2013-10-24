LONDON Forties oil flows, which underpin the global benchmark Brent, will soon cease to be dependent on the UK's troubled Grangemouth refinery as a new power source to keep the oil flowing will come online, a British government source said on Thursday.

Swiss-based petrochemical company Ineos halted production last week at the 210,000 barrel-per-day Grangemouth refinery due to a labour dispute with the Unite union, threatening to disrupt oil flows through the Forties Pipeline System.

Steam generated by Grangemouth during the refining process is vital to the Kinneil oil stabilisation and gas separation plant, where Forties comes ashore.

"There is a project in place which will replace the steam source," the source said.

The steam will come from a power station owned by Finnish utility Fortum, also in the Scottish town of Grangemouth, the source said, without disclosing who was paying for the project.

The Grangemouth refinery, part-owned by Chinese oil giant PetroChina, has continued to power Kinneil throughout the week-long shutdown, the source said.

Forties is the largest of the four North Sea crude oils that underpin the Brent crude benchmark, used to price about two-thirds of the world's oil.

The source said the new pipeline to supply the BP-owned Kinneil plant with steam was "pretty much built".

(Reporting By Alexander Winning; editing by David Evans)