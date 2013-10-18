ATHENS Greek police are investigating the identity of a four-year-old girl found living with a Roma couple in central Greece, on suspicion that the child may have been abducted from her parents.

The girl was found on Wednesday at a Roma settlement near Farsala in central Greece during a police sweep of the settlement for suspected drug trafficking.

Police became suspicious because the blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl bore no resemblance to the couple claiming to be her parents, and the couple changed their story about how they got the child several times under questioning.

"The girl looks Scandinavian or could be Bulgarian," said a police official who declined to be named. "It is either a case of abduction or trafficking."

DNA tests confirmed the child was not their offspring. Police are preparing criminal charges for abducting a minor and securing documents under false reasons.

The girl is now in the custody of the Smile of the Child organisation and a prosecutor has asked that her photographs be published to help find her true parents.

Police said the 40-year old purported mother was found to have two different identification documents and two different family registries, one showing her as the mother of five girls and a boy and the other as the mother of four girls.

The registries showed she had given birth to six children within a period of less than 10 months.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)