ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Wednesday said the lack of a debt deal between the country's lenders over technical reasons did not justify holding up aid to Athens.

"Greece did what it had committed it would do. Our partners, together with the IMF, also have to do what they have taken on to do," Samaras said in a statement.

"Any technical difficulties in finding a technical solution do not justify any negligence or delays."

(Reporting by Maria Paravantes, Writing by Deepa Babington)