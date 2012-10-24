ATHENS The leader of a junior partner in Greece's three-party coalition told Reuters on Wednesday that he remained opposed to labour reforms demanded by Greece's lenders, despite their latest concessions.

"As things stand, my position remains unchanged," said Fotis Kouvelis, head of the small Democratic Left party.

Kouvelis has blocked political agreement on a broad package of austerity cuts by refusing to back the reforms, saying that European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders must withdraw proposals that undermine labour rights.

Earlier on Wednesday, Greece's finance minister said the lenders had made some concessions on the issue of severance payments and urged Kouvelis's party to back the modified package.

Greece needs a deal on the package to ensure it unlocks aid under its latest bailout.

