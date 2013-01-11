Explosion, gunfire reported at hospital in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL An explosion and gunfire were reported near a military hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, close to the U.S. embassy, officials said on Wednesday.
ATHENS Makeshift bombs exploded outside the homes of five Greek journalists on Friday, attacks claimed by an anarchist group which said it was protesting at media coverage of the economic crisis.
The incendiary devices caused minor damage but no injuries. They were the first coordinated attacks against mainstream journalists since the Greek debt crisis erupted in 2009.
In an Internet statement, the anarchist group which goes by the name 'Lovers of Lawlessness' said of the journalists: "While they use a pro-workers rhetoric, they wink mischievously at their political bosses."
Police said the group has used such devices - gas canisters and explosives packed together - in the past.
Among those targeted by the bombs were the editor of the semi-official Athens News Agency and two presenters from the private television channel Mega.
Homemade bomb attacks have been on the rise as Greece struggles through its sixth year of recession, which has fuelled anger against foreign lenders, the wealthy elite and mainstream media - viewed by Greeks as close to the political classes.
The Greek government condemned the attacks, which followed scattered protests against a police raid earlier this week to clear a squat popular with radical leftists and anti-establishment groups.
"This is an attempt to openly terrorize the media, a vital part of our democracy," said Simos Kedikoglou, the coalition government's spokesman. He noted the attacks came a day after protesters barged into a radio station in solidarity with those arrested at the squat.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lila Chotzoglou; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia has no plans to cut diplomatic ties with North Korea after a rise in tensions that led to reciprocal travel bans after the half-brother of the North's leader was killed in Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Wednesday.
BEIJING Japan needs to get over its anxiety about China, face the fact that its big neighbour is becoming revitalised and move the relationship forward instead of backward, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.