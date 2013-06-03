ATHENS Three small gas canister bombs exploded near government offices and an influential economic think-tank in Athens on Monday, causing minor damage but no injuries, police said.

Gas canister attacks are frequent in Greece, and have been on the rise as it struggles through an economic crisis that has fuelled anger against foreign lenders, politicians and a wealthy elite.

The first explosions occurred at 3 a.m. (1:00 a.m. British time) outside the Development Ministry's European structural funds service and at the offices of the IOBE think-tank, which was run by Yannis Stournaras, now the finance minister, until last year.

A few hours later a similar bomb blew up outside the office of Justice Ministry General Secretary Dimitris Sourlas - a former parliamentary speaker entrusted with cracking down on corruption.

There have been numerous makeshift bomb attacks in recent months outside the homes and offices of journalists, politicians and a ship owner, but none has caused injuries.

