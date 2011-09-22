ATHENS Athens' strategy of adopting more austerity measures has bought enough time and money to stave off bankruptcy for now, but high risks to its implementation mean the plan may fall short of preventing a default that would undermine the euro zone.

The steps signalled a realisation in the government, which has struggled against public anger and resistance in its own ranks over reforms, that it needed to convince the "troika" of the IMF, European Union and European Central Bank of its seriousness.

But even if the new plan to cut pensions, fire public workers and raise more taxes marks a change, the government now has the daunting task of selling it to politicians as well as relying on shambolic state institutions to put it in place.

"The problem in Greece is the implementation of these measures," said Christoph Weil, senior economist at Commerzbank. "You can cut salaries and pensions but implementation is very difficult in Greece."

In the short term, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos's plan, announced on Wednesday, will satisfy troika inspectors to win release of the 8 billion euro loan that Athens needs to pay its bills next month.

However, it will also deepen uncertainty over Greece's long-term path out from under its 330 billion euro (289 billion pounds) debt load by pulling a fiscal noose tighter around middle class Greeks already choking on tax hikes, pay cuts and job losses.

With such a large part of the country under pressure, it may steepen the economy's slide into a fourth year of recession and undercut tax revenue from wages and company profits.

The debt crisis that Greece began has engulfed Ireland and Portugal and now threatens Italy, Spain and some of Europe's biggest banks, risking plunging the West back into recession.

SYMPTOMS OF CONTAGION

Investors are pricing in a 90 percent certainty that the Mediterranean state of 11 million will eventually default, according to calculations based on CDS debt insurance prices, an event which could infect other troubled economies and test the resilience of the banking system in the euro zone and beyond.

But with euro zone leaders taking their time to shore up the EFSF safety net meant to prevent a wider euro meltdown, economists say the troika will probably show Athens some leniency.

Some measures, including a decision to cut all pensions above 1,200 euros a month by 20 percent and reduce those of workers who retired before the age of 55, may show results relatively soon, economists said.

Others, like the widening of the tax base, an extension of a real estate levy, and a "labour reserve" scheme to force 30,000 workers out of their public jobs in a year, will face obstacles that have plagued reform efforts from the start.

Unions have rekindled protests, raising the spectre of June's bloody clashes with police, when a political crisis over the EU/IMF-prescribed reforms caused a rift in the ruling party and almost triggered default.

And even if public outrage is not enough by itself to prevent Prime Minister George Papandreou's ruling Socialists from passing the measures, the debate may be heated.

Government officials expected the measures to be passed by parliament in the next two to three weeks after they have been discussed with the troika team which is expected to return to Athens early next week to complete their review.

But troika officials, wary of Greek government inertia, will be closely scrutinising the latest proposals to see if they are sufficient to plug fiscal gaps and can be implemented swiftly, ahead of meetings between Venizelos and finance ministers and senior IMF officials in Washington this week.

There is still some opposition among the ruling party's ranks, as illustrated by a letter from nine Socialists to the finance minister this month opposing the labour reserve and suggesting workers be transferred to understaffed entities.

Another issue is whether ministries will cooperate by identifying jobs for the chopping block, and whether the steps to increase tax revenues -- partially by lowering the no-tax threshold to 5,000 euros a year, from 8,000 -- will produce a big enough rise in an environment of rampant tax evasion.

"One has to look at representative household incomes to see if these taxes can be paid," said economist Dimitris Mardas, a professor at Thessaloniki University.

"Those who are tax evading have such room, but not everyone is a tax evader. Those who are not, can they pay?"

"IT'S A TRAGEDY"

The country remains bitterly divided between private sector workers who say a bloated state bureaucracy is strangling Greeks and public servants who say the biggest problems are political corruption and tax evasion.

Greeks like Panagiotis Pambounas, a 46-year-old street cleaner for the city of Athens, are angry with the new measures and that the government has made no headway on its pledge to crack down on evasion among the wealthy.

"It's a tragedy," said Panagiotis Pambounas, who has endured a pay cut and tax hikes only to learn he may now lose his job under the labour reserve. "I was evaluated by the state's hiring board, I didn't get my job because I had contacts in the government, so why should I lose it?"

Even without the new measures, existing austerity is stretching the Greek economy to the limit and putting the budget deficit targets it has agreed with its lenders further and further out of reach.

Annual output is expected to shrink by at least 5 percent this year, after a more than 4 percent drop in 2010. The International Monetary Fund has penciled in a drop of up to 2.5 percent for 2012.

With a smaller economy translating into weaker budget revenues, that means Athens will overshoot its deficit target of 7.6 percent this year by at least one percentage point.

That will put it on an even weaker footing to meet next year's goals of a 6.5 percent of GDP deficit and a primary budget surplus it needs to start chipping away at its debt.

"Greece has passed the threshold over which further austerity measures are helpful to bring down the deficit," Citigroup analyst Giada Giani said.

She said the only way out now is for talks to restructure Greece's debt with its bondholders to come to fruition, a process that could even stretch into next year and would require the troika to continue releasing aid.

"The restructuring will happen when everyone agrees on the terms and in the meantime tranches will be disbursed, perhaps even the December one, and then a larger haircut will have to take place," she said. ($1 = 0.730 Euros)

(Additional reporting by Ingrid Melander, Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)