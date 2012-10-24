ATHENS A draft deal between Greece and its international lenders obtained by Reuters outlines plans to further cut wages and pensions but, if implemented, would also give Athens more time to meet its budget targets.

Talks on the deal, however, have been blocked by junior coalition partners in Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's government who object to labour reforms that would cut wages, reduce severance payments and axe automatic wage hikes.

The agreement, which remains subject to negotiation and further changes, also includes the following:

TWO-YEAR EXTENSION TO REACH BUDGET TARGETS

Greece will get two more years, until 2016, to generate a primary budget surplus - which excludes debt servicing - of 4.5 percent of GDP. "This will limit the negative growth impact (from austerity measures) in 2013-14, when the economy needs to find a firmer footing, while still preserving a good adjustment pace," the document said.

AUSTERITY

Greece will take fiscal measures worth 13.5 billion euros ($17.5 billion) in 2013-2014, including 6.3 billion euros in public sector wage and pension cuts. Cuts worth about 9.2 billion euros would be enforced in 2013.

PUBLIC SECTOR LAYOFFS

At least 2,000 civil servants would be put on one-year notice of dismissal with reduced wages by the end of 2012. At least a further 6,250 would enter the same programme every three months during 2013, starting from end-February.

BANKS

Recapitalization of Greek banks to be completed by end-April 2013.

LABOUR MARKET

Severance payments are to be reduced and capped. Other allowances, such as automatic wage increases that kick in with seniority, are to be abolished. The labour minister said late on Tuesday, however, that the lenders had backed down on insisting that the automatic wage hikes should be scrapped.

TAX

Selected tax credits and allowances are to be abolished. Taxation of the self-employed and farmers will be harmonised with the regime for corporate taxes. A flat capital gains tax rate will be introduced to replace the banding system in force at present.

PENSIONS

The mandatory retirement age will increase by two years to 67. Pension incomes above 1,000 euros a month will be cut.

OTHER REFORMS

Some labour, transport and sanitary regulations will be repealed to lower costs for retail businesses.

New laws will make it easier for retailers to import fuel with a view to reducing fuel prices.

Further liberalisation planned of regulated professions such as dock workers, accountants, lawyers and tourist guides.

($1 = 0.7714 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou; Editing by John Stonestreet)