ATHENS They cut his pay. Then they hiked his taxes. And now they may take his job.

Panagiotis Pambounas knows first hand how IMF and EU calls for Greece to rein in its spending translates into a dwindling bank balance and constant fears about an uncertain future.

The 46-year-old street cleaner, who quit his job as a machinist six years ago to work in the public sector -- long considered a safe heaven as jobs are traditionally protected by the constitution -- is now struggling to make ends meet.

"It's a tragedy," says the father of three as he hoses down "The Weeping Square" in Athens, where hundreds of public sector employees rallied a day earlier to protest against austerity.

"I want this government out, they can't handle this crisis. They can't save us," he told Reuters.

Since 2010, when debt-choked Greece appealed to its European neighbours and the International Monetary Fund for a 110-billion euro bailout in exchange for austerity, Pambounas has seen his 1,200-euro (1,052 pound) monthly salary drop by about 15 percent.

As of this year, his family's annual income will be cut by another 900 euros due to a one-off income tax.

And although, like many Greeks, he and his wife own their own home, they will need to pay 1,200 euros for a new property levy the Finance Ministry announced to plug a 2-billion euro gap and meet its current fiscal targets.

The Greek government imposed even more austerity measures after the "troika" of EU and IMF inspectors ran out of patience and threatened to withhold funds as punishment for not achieving targets.

On Wednesday, the ruling Socialists agreed to front-load austerity steps and pledged to shrink a bloated public sector to secure more aid and avoid running out of money next month.

It said it will cut high pensions, lower the income threshold for paying tax, extend the real estate levy and put 30,000 civil servants on the road to redundancy.

FACING THE AXE

Pambounas is one of the unlucky public sector workers who may face the axe.

"I don't want to think about it," he said gazing out across the square. "I didn't get my job because I had contacts in the government, so why should I lose it?"

The state employs about 727,000 workers, almost a sixth of the country's workforce, and has promised the troika to bring the figure down to 577,000 by 2015.

Unemployment hit a new record in the second quarter, at 16.3 percent, with women and youth mostly affected.

Along with civil servants, private sector workers also feel the pain. Both sectors' labour unions, representing 2.5 million people, will stage 24-hour strikes in October to protest against the belt-tightening and the lay-offs.

With polls showing the government's ratings dropping and analysts saying Greece cannot avoid a default, the Socialists are walking a tight rope, struggling to convince the people that austerity will eventually pay off.

"This government must go, we don't trust them," said Vassilis Polymeropoulos, a public sector union leader. "Worst of all, we have no hope they will get us out of this. Every two months they come up with new measures. We can't live like this."

