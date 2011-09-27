ATHENS EU and IMF inspectors will closely scrutinise Greece's latest batch of austerity measures and its slow progress on a privatisation plan when they return to Athens on Wednesday to determine if it deserves the new aid tranche it needs to avoid bankruptcy.

Here are key facts about the new measures and Greece's weak track record on the bailout plan, the first of three rescues of euro zone members in a crisis that has sent shockwaves through global markets.

WHAT ARE THE BAILOUT TARGETS?

EU countries and the International Monetary Fund agreed in 2010 to lend Athens 110 billion euros (95 billion pounds) over three years to save it from bankruptcy. They decided in July this year to extend another 109 billion euros by 2014 after the first plan failed to stem the crisis.

The deal requires Greece to cut public spending, get people to pay their taxes, open up a highly regulated economy and cut its budget deficit to under 3 percent of GDP by 2014.

In February, Greece agreed to a new target of 50 billion euros of privatisations to cut its debt and was told to introduce more austerity to compensate for weak revenues.

MISSED TARGETS

As a result mostly of drastic spending cuts, Greece met cash deficit targets in 2010 and reduced the general government budget gap by about 5 percentage points.

But it missed the general government budget target last year -- the most important target of the bailout -- and was seen missing it by at least 1 percentage point this year before taking the tougher measures announced last Wednesday.

The debt burden has also been growing much faster than expected and most economists say Greece will probably default.

Athens blames a much deeper-than-expected recession but EU and IMF officials say the main problems are slow and incomplete implementation of reforms and a failure to crack down on tax evasion.

2010* 2010** 2011* 2011

(target) (actual) (target) (rvsed fcst) Debt/GDP 133 143 145 166** Budget deficit -8.1 -10.4 -7.6 (-8.6***) Real GDP (pct) -4.0 -4.5 -2.6 -5.0** (*) According to the bailout deal as signed in May 2010. Projections have then been updated with every quarterly review by EU and IMF inspectors. (**) According to the IMF July review of Greece and its September world economic outlook. (***) Troika officials said before the batch of new austerity measures that Greece would miss the deficit target by at least one percentage point. Neither Greece nor the troika have provided new projections and economists say the impact of the plan is hard to quantify before more details are given.

ENDEMIC EVASION

Greece has struggled particularly hard with collecting revenues, both from a failure to crack down on endemic tax evasion and because of a much deeper-than-expected recession, partly due to the impact of austerity.

These targets have been revised several times by lowering the revenue forecast and increasing spending cuts. Here are the latest numbers provided by Greek authorities.

2010 2011 2011 Jan-Aug 2011

(actual) (target) (revised) (actual) Net revenue 51.19 bln 55.56 bln 54.04 bln 30.68 bln

(-5.3% y/y) Spending 66.43 bln 70.79 bln 70.23 bln 47.40 bln

(+8.1% y/y)

NEW AUSTERITY

Following are the new measures agreed by the government:

* SHRINKING THE PUBLIC SECTOR: Greece's lenders say it has been far too slow to shrink the public sector, shut down dozens of inefficient entities, and set up a system where wages are unified rather than divided into myriad bonuses and one-off payments.

Last week, Athens announced it would catch up on delays and cut the public sector wage bill by 20 percent by speeding up plans to cut its public workforce. Some 30,000 civil servants will be put in a "labour reserve" this year, with their pay reduced by 60 percent and 12 months to find new work in the state sector or lose their jobs. EU and IMF inspectors want to see proof that the plan will be implemented swiftly.

In addition, a move to replace only 1 out of 10 public sector workers retiring or leaving their jobs will be extended to 2014.

* PENSION CUTS: The cabinet agreed to cut pensions in excess of 1,200 euros a month by 20 percent and cut payments for those who retired before 55 by up to 40 percent. This amounts to an average 4 percent cut in pensions on top of the 10 percent already agreed in previous austerity plans, the finance ministry has said.

* TAXES: Athens will extend a new real estate tax hike originally slated to expire next year until at least 2014 and reduce the tax-free threshold further to 5,000 euros a year from 12,000. Venizelos said the property tax, to be collected through electricity bills, will yield annual revenues equal to 1.1 percent of GDP in 2011-2014.

This comes on the back of successive pension and wage cuts and increases in VAT (from 19 to 23 percent) and taxes on everything from cars, tobacco and alcohol to a windfall tax on large companies' profits.

The EU and the IMF say Greece has been focussing too much on one-off tax measures to plug its budget gap rather than streamline the administration and cut spending.

PRIVATISATIONS AND REFORMS

* PRIVATISATIONS: Athens is set to miss a first target to raise 1.7 billion euros by the end of the month due to red tape and internal resistance which have cast a dark cloud over its entire selloff project. This is, together with the budget deficit target, one of the key requirements for EU/IMF aid.

Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Tuesday that Greece, which has so far raised only 400 million euros from a long agreed telecoms deal, will have raised another 1 billion euros from privatisations in the next two weeks and a total 4 billion euros by the end of the year, missing a 5-billion-euro target.

* OPENING UP THE ECONOMY: Athens has agreed reforms including a shake-up of the pension system, and begun opening up closed professions such as taxi drivers and pharmacists, where one cannot work without hard-to-obtain licenses or accreditation.

But its lenders say it is too slow in cutting red tape to set up businesses, that a reform meant to liberalise labour rules does not go far enough, and that the opening up of professions is often incomplete.

($1 = 0.742 Euros)

