ATHENS The Greek finance ministry agreed with officials from the international "troika" to raise the retirement age by two years to 67, a government official said early on Friday.

The move to raise the retirement age to 67, a potent symbol that will bring the Greek pension limit into line with creditor countries including Germany, will result in savings of around 1.1 billion euros (880 million pounds) as part of a broader package of cuts and savings.

The official was speaking on condition of anonymity after talks that went on into the early hours with the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank team.

