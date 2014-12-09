ATHENS By bringing forward a parliamentary vote to elect a new head of state, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is betting his political future and that of his weary nation in a gamble to be played out over the next three weeks.

VOTE PROCESS

The presidential vote will be held in three rounds, on Dec. 17, Dec. 23 and Dec. 29. There will be no parliamentary debate and lawmakers will vote by one by one. They are not allowed to elaborate on their decision during the session.

Samaras, who currently controls 155 lawmakers in the 300-seat chamber, needs 200 votes to elect a president in the first and second rounds. His candidate is almost certain not to be able to cross this threshold, which will lead to a third round, expected to be held on Dec. 29.

In the last round, the government's candidate needs the support of 180 lawmakers - or three-fifths of the total number of lawmakers.

If the candidate fails, parliament must be dissolved within 10 days and early national elections be called. Elections are usually held about four weeks after they are called.

The new parliament must repeat the procedure to elect a president within 20 days after it is formed. A candidate then needs the support of 180 deputies in the first and second rounds, or a simple majority in the third, to be elected.

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

Samaras nominated former European Commissioner Stavros Dimas, 73, as the government's candidate for president and said he would propose him in all three rounds. There are no other declared candidates.

All parliamentary parties can propose a candidate, including independent lawmakers if they have formed a group.

LEADING PLAYERS

Independent lawmakers, who total 24, are likely to swing the vote. Seventeen have formed the "Independent Democratic Lawmakers" group, while the remaining seven are not allied with any group.

The government and main opposition party, the anti-bailout Syriza which controls 71 seats, have also been courting lawmakers from the small Democratic Left and the right-wing Independent Greeks parties.

Both parties reiterated on Tuesday their plan to vote against the government candidate but also said they would hold meetings this week to discuss the matter further. Democratic Left, which has about one percent support in opinion polls, has 10 seats. Independent Greeks control 12 seats.

PRESIDENTIAL TERM

The president is elected for a five-year term and only candidates over 40 years old can qualify for the post.

The current president, Karolos Papoulias, is the sixth elected head of state since the fall of a military junta in 1974. He was first elected in 2005 with the backing of a record 279 lawmakers and re-elected in 2010 with 266 votes.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by David Stamp)