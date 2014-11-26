PARIS Talks in Paris between Greece and its EU/IMF lenders have failed to resolve differences over a projected budget shortfall next year, a Greek finance ministry official said on Wednesday, holding up an overall deal on an early bailout exit.

The two sides have been haggling over the so-called "fiscal gap" for next year for weeks, raising doubts about whether they can reach a deal by a Dec.8 deadline and pave the way for an early bailout exit by the end of the year.

The official said there was no discussion of extending the bailout beyond the end of the year, but also added that no date had been set for the return of EU/IMF inspectors to Athens.

"The number one issue is the fiscal gap for 2015," the official said.

(Writing by Deepa Babington)