ATHENS Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said Greece would receive the sixth tranche of its EU/IMF bailout loan because it was taking the necessary austerity measures.

"Since we are taking such difficult decisions and the Greek people are shouldering such great sacrifices, yes, the sixth tranche is assured," he said in an interview published on Saturday with weekly newspaper To Vima.

Venizelos also dismissed the prospect of a Greek debt default.

"Any discussion of a default is either naive ... or dangerous," he told the paper in an interview.

