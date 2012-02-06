ATHENS Greece let yet another deadline slip on Monday for responding to painful terms for a new 130-billion euro EU/IMF bailout, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel made clear Europe's patience is wearing thin.

Greek party leaders have accepted spending cuts worth 1.5 percent of GDP in 2012, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said on Sunday. But much still needs to be agreed by the lenders and the main Greek political parties, in particular on unpopular labour reforms.

Following are the main problems and possible compromises:

RELUCTANT POLITICIANS

The EU and the IMF, exasperated with Athens' repeated failure to meet targets under a first bailout agreed in 2010, want all coalition parties to sign up to make sure the second plan's terms still stand after elections pencilled in for April.

But the leaders of the conservative New Democracy, the Socialist PASOK and the far-right LAOS parties - which make up the uneasy coalition government led by technocrat Lucas Papademos - are reluctant to back unpopular austerity ahead of the election.

Papademos plans to gather them again on Tuesday, one day later than planned, after a first meeting on Sunday.

The lenders also want Athens to have completed a list of "prior actions" before wrapping up the bailout, including a supplementary budget with spending cuts and labour reforms.

WAGE AND PENSION CUTS

The troika of international lenders - the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund - is demanding that private sector wages be made more flexible to improve competitiveness.

They have pushed for laws on holiday bonuses to be scrapped and for the minimum wage, now at 752 euros, to be further reduced by 20 percent, government officials said.

Political parties and unions oppose the measures saying they will depress households' spending power rather than help firms.

Officials have said a possible compromise would be to lower the minimum wage - which will drag many other salaries and unemployment benefits down - but keep the holiday bonuses.

The troika wants 15,000 public sector jobs to be cut this year, as part of a 150,000-job reduction foreseen by the end of 2015, public administration minister Dimitris Reppas said.

The lenders also want further pension cuts to make the state-run pension system financially viable.

According to government officials, the discussion focuses on the extent of the cuts. The troika had pushed for a cut as high as 35 percent but suggested a milder cut on Sunday, with political parties proposing 20 percent, the officials said.

ECB PARTICIPATION

With private creditors having already largely agreed to write down the value of their Greek bonds, Athens and the commercial banks are calling on the European Central Bank to accept some losses to help cut the debt to a sustainable level.

While the ECB has ruled out joining private creditors in voluntarily accepting a reduction in Greek bonds' value, it could send Athens the profits from the Greek bonds it holds via a roundabout route, sources said.

GREEK BANK RECAPITALISATION

Greek banks, which hold many Greek government bonds, will require 40 billion euros to replenish their capital after a debt swap plan that will hurt private creditors, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos has said.

Venizelos wanted the state to bail out the banks by issuing common shares, to make sure that taxpayers will be properly compensated when bank shares recover. Fearing this might lead to nationalisation, the troika of EU, IMF and European Central Bank inspectors have pushed for alternative ways to finance them, such as non-voting shares.

A banking source told Reuters on Saturday that Athens had agreed to recapitalise the banks through common shares with restricted voting rights, but officials have not confirmed this.

Papademos said on Sunday that party leaders had agreed to measures that secure the public interest but also the banks' business autonomy, without giving details.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Harry Papachristou and Ingrid Melander; editing by Anna Willard)