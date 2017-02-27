A man looks down as a Greek national flag flutters atop one of the bastions of the 17th century fortress of Palamidi under an overcast sky at the southern port city of Nafplio, Greece, February 19. 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Bailout inspectors will resume talks with the government on Tuesday to try to complete a review of the country's compliance with agreed reforms that has dragged on for months, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Talks had stalled over delays in implementing reforms and disagreements among lenders themselves on whether the International Monetary Fund would fund a third bailout, agreed in mid-2015 and worth up to 86 billion euros ($90 billion).

Inspectors from the EU Commission, the euro zone's ESM rescue fund, the IMF and the ECB will meet with government officials to discuss energy reforms, fiscal issues and privatisations, a finance ministry official said.

Last Monday, Greece and its official creditors agreed to deal in order to ease the logjam in the talks, which has held up the disbursement of bailout loans.

Greece's central bank governor said on Friday "uncertainty" could hobble economic recovery if the bailout review is not concluded soon, urging both sides to be "flexible".

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said last week he expects the review to be concluded by March 20.

The heavily indebted country needs a new tranche of financial aid under its bailout by the third quarter of the year to meet debt repayments.

