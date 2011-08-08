ATHENS Short-selling will be banned on the Athens bourse .ATG for two months starting August 9, Greece's financial regulator said on Monday, in an effort to stem a stock market slump.

It was the third time since the eruption of the global economic crisis in 2008 Greece has acted to prevent short-term bets against its stocks as the debt-laden country struggles to avoid default.

The Athens bourse index closed down 6 percent on Monday at a fresh 14-year low, a fall nearly twice as steep as that of European peers, after the U.S. credit rating downgrade on Friday and on concerns over the impact of an upcoming bond swap on Greek banks.

"The board of the capital market commission, after considering the urgent circumstances on the Greek market, has decided to ban short selling in listed stocks on the Athens bourse," the capital market commission said.

The watchdog announced the measure after the Athens general index dropped below the psychologically important threshold of 1,000 points. Greek prime minister George Papandreou has repeatedly said speculators have exacerbated his country's woes.

Greece imposed its first short-selling ban from October 2008 to June 2009. The second lasted for four months and was lifted last September, after Greece received its first EU/IMF bailout.

Analysts said the move could help reduce volatility in a market hit hard by the debt crisis. "It was a necessary decision in a very difficult environment on the Greek stock market," said Costas Boukas, head of asset management at Beta Securities.

"This decision will help the market by separating 'real investors' from speculators that invest short-term," he said.

PRIVATISATION WOES

Other analysts were more sceptical. "These short-selling bans have never worked before," one industry source active in the alternative investment community told Reuters.

"They were introduced in several jurisdictions in 2008 and invariably prices continued to fall. The situation was often made worse because liquidity was reduced," the source said.

The Athens bourse has dropped nearly 30 percent since the beginning of the year. Low stock market valuations could hurt the cash-strapped country's efforts to achieve its ambitious 50 billion euro (43 billion pounds) privatisation plan to reduce its debt as part of its EU/IMF bailout.

Greece is supposed to raise a large part of this sum by selling shares in listed state companies, such as gambling monopoly OPAP (OPAr.AT) and electricity utility PPC (DEHr.AT).

OPAP, slated for full privatisation this year, fell 8.9 percent on Monday, slashing its market value to 3.2 billion euros. PPC shed 8.1 percent, its biggest one-day drop since September 2008.

Several other European countries, however, did not follow the Greek example even though European stocks sank to a two-year low on growth concerns following the U.S. downgrade.

The Italian stock market regulator has no plans to ban short-selling, a source at the regulator said. French regulator AMF said it has no plans to implement the measure.

The Portuguese stock market regulator CMVM also said it was not considering changing rules that permit short selling and ban naked short selling.

Several other countries such as Spain, Belgium and Switzerland already have a ban on naked short-selling.

