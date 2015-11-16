ATHENS Emergency central bank funding to Greek lenders rose by 340 million euros (240 million pounds) in October, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday.

Banks have relied on the emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank since February after being cut off from the ECB's funding window due to stalled bailout talks between the Greek government and its lenders.

Emergency funding, which is more costly than borrowing from the European Central Bank, rose to 82.8 billion euros at the end of last month from 82.46 billion in September, the data showed.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)