Yahoo accused of mismanaging funds meant for Chinese dissidents
Yahoo Inc has been hit with a lawsuit saying it failed to safeguard more than $17 million (13.70 million pounds) it pledged to help jailed Chinese dissidents in a 2007 settlement.
ATHENS The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks can draw from the domestic central bank by 0.3 billion euros to 71.5 billion euros ($79.3 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.
The move reflected improving liquidity conditions in Greece's banking sector, helped by the stabilisation of private sector deposit flows, the Greek central bank said.
Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) since February after being cut off from the ECB's funding window. Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing from the ECB.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Yahoo Inc has been hit with a lawsuit saying it failed to safeguard more than $17 million (13.70 million pounds) it pledged to help jailed Chinese dissidents in a 2007 settlement.
LONDON The London Stock Exchange is targeting more listings from companies in the Middle East, following a dearth of initial public offerings in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.