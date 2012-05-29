ATHENS Greece's biggest banks are expected to report losses for the first quarter on Wednesday as they grapple with political uncertainty ahead of a June 17 election that may determine whether the country remains in the euro zone.

A deep recession coupled with record unemployment means people are struggling to pay back their loans, forcing banks to set aside more money than usual to cover potential losses.

At the same time, banks are having to eat into their own profit margins by paying depositors higher interest rates to discourage them from withdrawing their funds, a scenario that could potentially trigger a run on the banks.

This all weighs on the banks' bottom line - in December of last year 15.9 percent of all loans in the sector were non-performing, up from 10.5 percent at the end of 2010.

"Overall we expect weak performance and net losses, excluding one-off items," said Manos Giakoumis, the head analyst at Athens-based Euroxx Securities.

"But investors are more focused on the upcoming elections and what they could mean for the country rather than banks' financial performance," he added.

Political stalemate after an inconclusive May 6 election means a repeat vote will be held on June 17. The choice facing Greeks is stark: to back pro-bailout parties and swallow more austerity, or to support anti-bailout parties and risk losing the international funding which is staving off bankruptcy.

According to opinion polls, voters are torn. They show the vast majority of Greeks want to keep the euro, but that they also oppose the austerity conditions the European Union and the International Monetary Fund tied to the release of a second 130-billion-euro rescue package.

RECAPITALISED

National Bank and Piraeus will report their financial results on Wednesday, after the stock market closes, with Alpha Bank and and Euro bank following suit on Thursday.

All four suffered huge losses from a mammoth bond swap that Greece completed in March to cut its debt load.

That swap, presented as the best of the bad options on the table, forced banks to trade bonds for new ones in a deal that represented an effective 74 percent write-down or loss for participants on their initial investment.

Greek banks booked the losses in the 2011 financial year. They absorbed 28.2 billion euros (22.53 billion pounds) in losses as a result, a setback that almost totally depleted their capital base.

That in turn meant they were no longer sufficiently capitalised to access cheaper funding from the European Central Bank and had to rely on more expensive liquidity from the Greek central bank's own emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) facility instead.

On Tuesday, a state support fund for the sector recapitalised the four banks with European rescue mechanism bonds worth 18 billion euros. That move injected new funds into their capital base, enabling them to again tap cheaper ECB funding.

"The focus in the conference calls after the results announcements will be on banks' asset quality and the dynamics affecting their deposit base," said analyst Nick Koskoletos at Euro bank EFG Equities.

BLEEDING DEPOSITS

Greece's banking sector has been haemorrhaging deposits since the debt crisis erupted in late 2009 when worried depositors began sending money abroad or tapped savings in order to get by, burning up their cash reserves without any near-term hope of replenishing them.

This stunted credit growth in an economy already mired in a deep slump. Greece's economic output is expected to contract for a fifth straight year in 2012, with estimates of how much it will shrink ranging from 4.7 to 5.3 percent.

Between December 2009 and March 2012, the banking sector's deposit base collapsed by 72 billion euros from 238 billion, based on central bank statistics, forcing banks to turn to the lenders of last resort to plug their funding gaps.

Greek banks pledged various collateral to borrow a total of 127 billion euros from the ECB as well as from the Bank of Greece's ELA facility up to January this year, a sum that translates to about 77 percent of their total deposits.

