ATHENS Credit Agricole's Greek unit Emporiki and Societe Generale's Geniki have gained access to emergency liquidity funds (ELA) provided by Greece's central bank to prop up the country's ailing lenders, three banking sources said on Friday.

"Emporiki has access to ELA," one senior banker who declined to be named told Reuters.

Another source said Geniki was also granted access to the liquidity funds.

Credit Agricole, Societe Generale and the Bank of Greece declined to comment.

Credit Agricole last month took 940 million euros ($1.17 billion) in Greece-related write downs, the latest blow from its acquisition of Emporiki, which has reported massive losses in recent years.

Credit Agricole, Europe's No. 4 bank by assets, told shareholders last month that it had recently renewed a request to gain access to the ELA, part of a wider range of measures aimed at reducing its exposure to Greece.

The French bank, which has suffered some 6 billion euros in estimated losses related to Emporiki since it acquired the Greek lender in 2006, has estimated it could take a hit of 5 to 8 billion euros if Greece left the euro zone.

With Greeks set to vote afresh on June 17 - following an inconclusive May 6 poll, uncertainty over the debt-laden economy's future is throwing a light on euro zone banks in general.

A source close to Credit Agricole said the Bank of Greece had authorised ELA funding to be extended to "banks like Emporiki."

News that the ELA had been extended to the foreign banks was first reported by Bloomberg News.

