EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
ATHENS Greece's new leftist government will not take any actions that would hurt the share values of the country's banks and does not plan to appoint party officials at key management posts, the government's spokesman said on Monday.
"We will not do anything that would hurt the share value of banks," Gabriel Sakellaridis told Skai TV. "Whatever we do will in the banking system will be done in cooperation with private investors."
Greece's bank bailout fund holds majority stakes in three of the country's four biggest banks - National Bank (NBGr.AT), Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT).
"We will not appoint party officials at the management of banks," he said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki Koutantou)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.