ATHENS Greece's new leftist government will not take any actions that would hurt the share values of the country's banks and does not plan to appoint party officials at key management posts, the government's spokesman said on Monday.

"We will not do anything that would hurt the share value of banks," Gabriel Sakellaridis told Skai TV. "Whatever we do will in the banking system will be done in cooperation with private investors."

Greece's bank bailout fund holds majority stakes in three of the country's four biggest banks - National Bank (NBGr.AT), Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT).

"We will not appoint party officials at the management of banks," he said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki Koutantou)