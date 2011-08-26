ATHENS Greek bank shares .FTATBNK were falling more than 6.0 percent on Friday ahead of first-half results next week, with investors worried over the hit from a bond swap, rising loan impairments and a liquidity squeeze.

"It is not clear by how much banks will need to recapitalise as a result of their participation in the planned bond swap and rising non-performing loans. There is a very weak bid in the market so selling pressure is exacerbated," said Theodore Krintas, head of wealth management at Attica Bank.

At 12:58 GMT (1:58 p.m. BST) the banking sector index .FTATBNK was losing 7.55 percent to 510 points with Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) down 9.0 percent to 1.82 euros and Eurobank EFGr.AT shedding 10.3 percent.

"If banks are forced to turn to the financial stability fund (FSF) their shares could be subject to more downward pressure," Krintas said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)