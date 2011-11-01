ATHENS Greek stocks plunged in early trade on Tuesday over concerns that the government's decision to call a referendum on the latest EU rescue deal could trigger a protracted period of uncertainty.

"Banks are falling because investors are afraid we will have a long period of political uncertainty and economic instability," said Takis Zamanis, head trader at Beta Securities. "The market will now be waiting for months for the result of the referendum and what could follow."

Greek banks were down 13.3 percent at 8:39 a.m. British time while the general Athens index was down 6.5 percent.

