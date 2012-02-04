Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
ATHENS Greece has agreed to recapitalise its struggling banks after a planned bond swap largely through common shares with restricted voting rights, a banking source told Reuters on Saturday.
The banks are expected to require recapitalisation because of impaired loans and losses from a bond swap to ease Greece's debt burden.
Investors were worried that banks would fall under state control if they were recapitalised via common voting shares rather than non-voting instruments. The inclusion of restricted voting rights suggested the banks would remain privately-run to a certain extent at least.
"Greek banks' recapitalisation will be done mainly through common shares with restricted voting rights," a senior banker said without providing further details.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.