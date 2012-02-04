ATHENS Greece has agreed to recapitalise its struggling banks after a planned bond swap largely through common shares with restricted voting rights, a banking source told Reuters on Saturday.

The banks are expected to require recapitalisation because of impaired loans and losses from a bond swap to ease Greece's debt burden.

Investors were worried that banks would fall under state control if they were recapitalised via common voting shares rather than non-voting instruments. The inclusion of restricted voting rights suggested the banks would remain privately-run to a certain extent at least.

"Greek banks' recapitalisation will be done mainly through common shares with restricted voting rights," a senior banker said without providing further details.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)