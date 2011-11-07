ATHENS Greek banks have begun using state guarantees to draw emergency funding from the country's central bank, aiming to relieve liquidity strains deepened by the nation's political and economic turmoil, bankers said on Monday.

Deposit outflows from Greek accounts have been exacerbated in the past two months by uncertainty over a euro zone bailout for Greece, and wrangling over a new coalition government.

The bankers said cash-strapped lenders had started using a 30 billion euro (25 billion pound) scheme set up earlier this year under which they can issue bonds guaranteed by the Greek state to use as collateral to raise funds.

Until now, the scheme had been effectively frozen due to the European Central Bank's low appetite to take on more Greek debt as collateral for funding.

Instead the banks have begun borrowing from the Greek central bank -- the Bank of Greece -- with ECB blessing as strains on the banking system intensify.

"There has been an activation of the 30 billion euro package of state guarantees," said one senior banker at a large bank who did not want to be named. "The package was unblocked and this will help liquidity."

"Right now the ECB does not want any liquidity issues in Greece's banking system and this move confirms this."

While the state provides the guarantees, the government itself relies on rescue funding from the European Union and IMF.

Deposits have been leaving Greek bank accounts for some time, as the nation has slid into economic crisis.

But deepening uncertainty has aggravated the problem. Last month's agreement by euro zone leaders on a 130 billion euro bailout for Greece eased those concerns only briefly, as Prime Minister George Papandreou announced a referendum on the package, raising the possibility of a "no" vote.

Papandreou backed down, but only after questions were raised about Greece's future in the euro zone, and he was forced to negotiate on a new coalition government with the opposition.

INCREMENTAL WORSENING

"In the last two months there was incremental worsening in deposits over worries about Greece's support, default fears and political deadlock," the banker said.

Greek bank deposits shrank by 21 billion euros to 188.7 billion in the year to August, due to capital flight and so-called cash burn. Last year the system lost 48.8 billion or 20.5 percent of its deposit base.

Hostage to about 45 billion euros of toxic government debt on their books, the banks will need recapitalisation, especially after the bailout included a deeper 50 percent haircut on their Greek government debt holdings.

Greek banks have relied on the ECB for liquidity as they have been shut out of wholesale funding markets since the debt crisis erupted last year. Now they are resorting to emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) at the Bank of Greece.

Based on the latest official data, ECB lending to Greek banks fell by 3.2 billion euros to 93 billion in August while more costly emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of Greece reached 6.4 billion.

Bankers said three lenders -- Alpha Bank, EFG Eurobank and Piraeus Bank -- had tapped guarantees totalling more than 6 billion euros, some acting preemptively.

Piraeus Bank tapped guarantees amounting to 3.25 billion euros, an official at the bank said, to be ready to draw liquidity at the central bank's ELA window. "The guarantees facility has been activated, it is only for ELA funding at the Bank of Greece," another senior Greek banker said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Stamp)