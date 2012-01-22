PARIS France's Finance Minister Francois Baroin said he has "good reason" to hope negotiations will succeed between Greece and its creditors, according to a televised interview on Sunday.

Chief negotiators for Greece's private creditors left Athens on Saturday without a deal on a debt swap plan that is vital to avert a chaotic default, sources close to the negotiations told Reuters .

Baroin said such breaks in the talks were normal given the complexity of the issues involved.

"There are points of suspension, on important subjects..." he said, adding that it was important that the international community keep pressuring Greece to fulfill its pledges.

Following several rounds of talks from Wednesday to Friday, Greece and its private creditors are converging towards a deal in which private creditors will take a real loss of 65 to 70 percent, sources close to the negotiations said.

But a lot of details are still unresolved, including on legal aspects of the deal, the sources said.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud)