A tourist walks in front of the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis in Athens November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

ATHENS Greece and its creditor banks will continue talks on a voluntary debt exchange deal next week, a government official said on Friday.

"We will most likely resume talks next Wednesday," the official said on condition of anonymity after Charles Dallara, the head of bank lobby IIF which negotiates in the name of private bondholders, met with Greek officials.

"We have to process further elements," the official said.

Negotiations on the debt swap deal, which Greece needs to secure international aid and avoid a messy bankruptcy when a major bond redemption comes due on March 20, have entered the final stretch after dragging on for months.

Dallara left the prime minister's office without making any statement.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)