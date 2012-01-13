Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
ATHENS Greece and its creditor banks will continue talks on a voluntary debt exchange deal next week, a government official said on Friday.
"We will most likely resume talks next Wednesday," the official said on condition of anonymity after Charles Dallara, the head of bank lobby IIF which negotiates in the name of private bondholders, met with Greek officials.
"We have to process further elements," the official said.
Negotiations on the debt swap deal, which Greece needs to secure international aid and avoid a messy bankruptcy when a major bond redemption comes due on March 20, have entered the final stretch after dragging on for months.
Dallara left the prime minister's office without making any statement.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings release, including details of a multi-billion charge related to cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.