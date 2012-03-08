ATHENS Major holders of Greek bonds have pledged to sign up for the country's bond swap, making it increasingly likely that the deal will go through. Banks and other investors which say they will commit to the offer hold at least 127 billion euros (105 billion pounds), or 62 percent of a total 206 billion euros of Greek bonds in private hands.

For the deal to progress, Athens needs to secure at least a 50 percent response rate from its creditors and for two-thirds of those to accept the deal.

BONDHOLDERS WHO SAY THEY WILL ACCEPT:

A total of 32 companies, who are members of bank lobby the IIF, which negotiated on their behalf said they will accept the offer. They hold 84 billion euros of Greek debt.

Three other Greek banks holding 11 billion euros worth of bonds will participate.

Greek social security funds and other state organisations - holding about 23 billion euros of the bonds, most managed by the country's central bank -- have signed up.

German banks, who hold at least 8 billion euros of Greek bonds, will accept the deal, sources said. The same goes for Portuguese and Austrian banks holding a little more than 1 billion euros.

CREDITORS WHO MAY HOLD OUT:

While most Greek pension funds holding Greek sovereign debt have agreed to take part, six have refused to do so having come under pressure from workers' unions worried the writedown on Greek debt holdings will affect the viability of their funds.

Investors in a Swiss-law governed Greek government bond who hold a chunk of its 650 million Swiss francs have teamed up to challenge the terms of Athens' proposed bond swap.

Some hedge funds are refusing to join Greece's bond swap, threatening legal action if the government does not come up with a better offer, which could drag the Greek government into a legal battle, although they are unlikely to be able to derail the deal.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou, editing by Mike Peacock)