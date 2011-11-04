ATHENS Roomates at Boston's Amherst College in the early 1970s, George Papandreou and Antonis Samaras hail from prominent Greek families and lead parties at the opposite ends of Greece's political spectrum.

A parliamentary confidence vote late on Friday is a showdown that will decide both their political futures, as well as the debt-ridden country's fate in a crisis shaking the euro.

Papandreou shocked European partners and threw its euro zone membership in doubt this week by calling a referendum on a debt bailout package agreed only a week before. After a tense meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy he returned to Athens, dropped the referendum and rallied forces for a confidence vote he could well lose.

Public anger at the entire Greek political caste affects ratings for both of them, who score low points after two years of austerity most Greeks blame on both main parties.

"If the Boston boys - Mr Papandreou and Mr Samaras - do not stop acting like ambitious office-seekers, the country will never see better days," said far-right LAOS party leader George Karatzaferis on Friday.

Their political lives may be closely entwined but their personalities are far part.

Prime Minister Papandreou, 59, is a mild-mannered socialist who often appears awkward in the messy and murky world of Greek politics, his faltering speeches a testament to many years living abroad.

Conservative New Democracy party leader Samaras, 60, is a passionate orator who thrives on political battles, outgoing and expressive.

Papandreou, son and grandson of Greek prime ministers, has repeatedly said that he does not care if he is prime minister and his aim is to help the country survive its worst crisis in 40 years.

"We are bearing a cross and on top of that, they are throwing stones at us," he told his lawmakers on Thursday, in an apparent attempt to cut a tragic hero figure and convince his MPs to vote for him.

Analysts say he may win the vote, but he failed to convince Greeks on the street.

"He turned the whole world upside down and now he wants a vote of confidence? How dare he? We are all very angry with him," said Efi Peroyanni, 50, a sales clerk in central Athens.

CONSERVATIVE WILDCARD

Samaras has stood his ground in the face of almost unanimous European outcry against his refusal to back a critical bailout plan for Greece.

"He feels misinterpreted," a close aide told Reuters. "He has repeatedly said he is against parts of the deal that don't work, not the whole plan."

In a surprise move this week, he said he would vote for the deal if Papandreou stepped down and a short-lived coalition government was formed to take the country to elections - which his party is convinced it will eventually win.

Samaras, a former foreign and culture minister comes from a prominent patriotic Greek family - his grandmother was a famous author - with a legacy in conservative politics; but he made his way up through the ranks.

Papandreou, who held the education and foreign portfolios before becoming prime minister in 2009, leads the party his father Andreas founded after the fall of the 1967-1974 junta and is seen by critics as a prime example of Greece's nepotistic politics.

Aides to both try to paint them as boyhood mates who went to the same high school, who always overcome political differences in their personal relationship, engaging lightly in friendly banter.

But, if real, their amity took a hit this summer, when Papandreou turned to Samaras in a first effort to form a coalition government to try to save Greece, offering to step down as premier if needed.

Samaras not only rejected the deal but his people leaked the proposal to the press, causing doubts about his commitment to his office.

Sources close to Papandreou said he was shocked that Samaras broke confidence and went public with the offer even before giving him a final answer.

Relations were visibly icy last month when Papandreou invited Samaras to go to Brussels with him and jointly negotiate with EU partners. Papandreou had launched a scathing attack in parliament on New Democracy, blaming the party for the crisis.

In front of TV cameras, Samaras appeared angry and barely looking at Papandreou. On Thursday, he made a fresh call for his resignation.

"I asked Mr. Papandreou to resign so we can go to election. He has not responded," he told parliament. "He lies, he blackmails, he slanders me abroad to cling to his position."

(Additional reporting by Rene Maltezou)