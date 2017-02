ATHENS Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou will meet European Council President Herman Van Rompuy in Brussels as early as this week, the premier's office said in a statement on Monday.

The two spoke by telephone on Monday as EU and IMF inspectors wrapped up a visit to Athens to evaluate a new bailout package for Greece.

"The prime minister and the President of the European Council agreed to meet in Brussels soon, perhaps even this week," the statement said.

(Reporting By Renee Maltezou)