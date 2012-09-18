European shares hit new 14-month high, positive earnings boost
LONDON European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.
ATHENS Greece's finance minister forecast on Tuesday a wider-than-expected primary deficit for 2012 due to the deepening recession but said Athens was on course to meet the limits set by international creditors for the budget deficit in nominal terms.
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said the primary deficit, excluding debt servicing costs, would amount to 1.5 percent of gross domestic product, compared with a previous forecast of 1.0 percent.
However, he said in nominal terms the 2012 budget would respect the deficit targets set by its international creditors, despite a multi-year recession which will have seen the economy contract by a quarter of its size by 2014.
"The budget this year will close within the limits set by the troika," he said in a conference speech.
"The recession is great. We are in its fifth year and cumulatively so far, recession was of the order of 20 percent and it is expected to reach 25 percent by 2014," he said.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Catherine Evans)
British recruiting firm Hays said it remained confident for the rest of its financial year after reporting a 3 percent rise in first-half net fees at constant currencies thanks to growth in Europe and Australia.
LONDON Centrica owned British Gas, Britain's biggest energy supplier, said on Wednesday it would invest 100 million pounds ($124.85 million) in reduced bills and Sky pay-TV packages as part of a customer reward programme.