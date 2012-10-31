A man waits to cross a street in front of a banner calling for a 24-hour general strike against austerity measures in Athens September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ATHENS Greece will aim for a primary surplus of 0.4 percent of gross domestic product in its 2013 budget, a government official told Reuters on Wednesday, declining to be named.

Greece had initially targeted a surplus before debt servicing of 1.1 percent of GDP next year, the first positive balance since 2002, after a 1.5 percent deficit in 2012.

The government is due to present later on Wednesday the 2013 budget bill, which is expected to include a large chunk of the austerity measures demanded by its foreign lenders.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing Karolina Tagaris; Editing by John Stonestreet)