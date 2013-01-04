Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras holds a news conference at the end of a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

ATHENS Greece may end 2012 with a better-than-targeted primary budget gap, boding well for last year's budget execution, Kathimerini newspaper reported on Friday, citing a senior finance ministry official.

The paper said Greece's primary budget balance, which excludes debt servicing costs, is seen at around 1.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2012 versus a target of 1.5 percent under the country's medium-term fiscal plan.

Athens has been scrambling to cut deficits and emerge from a debt crisis, applying fiscal austerity prescribe by its international lenders to turn its primary budget gap into a surplus this year.

"The positive development is due to the significant containment in state spending as revenues are down compared to 2011," the paper said.

Finance ministry officials were not available for comment.

Based on the government's 2013 budget plan, Athens is aiming at a primary surplus of 0.4 percent of GDP in 2013, for the first time since 2002.

But the country's medium-term fiscal plan and the EU Commission both project a balanced primary budget this year as they do not take into account so-called ANFA proceeds -- money that Athens will get from euro zone central banks on their Greek government bond holdings.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Chris Pizzey)