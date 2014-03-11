UK supermarket Asda offers pay rise for flexible working
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart , is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
ATHENS Greece's central government posted a primary budget surplus, before interest payments, of 2.1 billion euros (£1.75 billion) in the first two months of the year, compared to a surplus of 487 million euros in the same period last year, deputy finance minister Christos Staikouras said on Tuesday.
This is far above an interim target for a surplus in Jan-Feb of 1.047 billion euros. The figure excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administration.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart , is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
NEW YORK Major U.S. stock indexes paused on Monday as investors braced for a potential U.S. interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later in the week, while oil prices hovered near three-month lows.
MUNICH, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel underscored the importance of free trade in a speech to business leaders in Munich, before her first trip to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington for talks on a range of issues, including defence spending.