ATHENS Greece's general government primary surplus last year, as calculated by the country's international lenders, is estimated at 1.5 billion euros (1.23 billion pounds), Greece's deputy finance minister said on Wednesday.

Attaining a primary budget surplus in bailout terms means Athens qualifies for further debt relief by its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), based on a deal in November 2012.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Harry Papachristou)