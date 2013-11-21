ATHENS Greece unveiled a revised 2014 budget plan on Thursday, predicting a bigger-than-expected primary surplus this year. It also confirmed a previous forecast that its economy will expand in 2014, ending a crippling six-year recession.

The following are key targets in next year's budget. In brackets are estimates included in the initial draft budget last month, which have been updated in the current one.

The revised plan has not been approved by the European Union and International Monetary Fund in ongoing discussions over whether it will be granted more leeway on its debts next year.

2013 2014

GDP CHANGE (%) -4.0 +0.6

(bln eur) 182.9 183.1

GEN. GOVT DEFICIT*

(% of GDP) -2.2 (-2.4) -2.3 (-2.4)

(bln eur) -3.960 (-4.429) -4.266 (-4.320)

PRIMARY BUDGET BALANCE**

(% of GDP) +0.4 (+0.2) +1.6

(in bln euros) +0.812 (+0.344) +2.956 (+2.840)

UNEMPLOYMENT*** (%) 25.5 24.5

GENERAL GOVT PUBLIC DEBT

(% of GDP) 175.5 174.8 (174.5)

(bln eur) 321.0 320.0 (319.4)

-------------------------------------------------------------- *According to ESA 95 accounting rules **According to the terms of Greece's bailout, which exclude one-off expenses and revenues such as bond profit returns to Greece from European central banks *** in national accounting terms, which differ from monthly unemployment figures published by Greece's statistics agency ELSTAT

source: Finance Ministry

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Patrick Graham)