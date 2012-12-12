Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
BERLIN Preliminary information from Greece about its debt-buyback operation suggests the programme went very well, a spokeswoman for Germany's finance ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday, without giving any details.
"Finance ministers were given a preliminary evaluation which said the programme went well. The troika (of international creditors) has to carry out a detailed evaluation, and on that basis the Eurogroup will decide on the payment of the next tranches," said ministry spokeswoman Marianne Kothe.
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.