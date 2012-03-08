Kraft Heinz proposes merger deal which Unilever rejects
LONDON U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co has proposed a merger with Unilever , but the Anglo-Dutch company has declined, Kraft said on Friday.
ATHENS Greece will top an acceptance rate of 95 percent in a bond swap plan only after collective action clauses that enforce losses on any holdouts are imposed, a government official said.
Another Greek government official had earlier said the participation rate was nearing 95 percent before the 2000 GMT deadline expired. A third official said participation had topped 85 percent on debt regulated under Greek law.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)
LONDON U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co has proposed a merger with Unilever , but the Anglo-Dutch company has declined, Kraft said on Friday.
LONDON Britain's Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) on Friday called for new rules to ensure a 'super majority' of investors were needed to sign of on a company's pay plans, as part of a government consultation.
LONDON Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.