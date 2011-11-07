ATHENS European Ombudsman Nikiforos Diamandouros said on Monday he had been approached to become a possible candidate to lead Greece's new coalition government and might be ready to "contribute" under certain conditions.

"There was an exploratory phone call yesterday and no contact since," Diamandouros told Reuters by telephone from Strasbourg where he is based.

"I did not rule out the possibility of contributing if certain conditions were met," he said when asked if he had been approached for the prime minister's post.

Diamandouros, who investigates complaints against EU institutions and bodies, declined to say who had approached him or what his conditions were.

Discussions continued late on Monday on who would lead Greece's coalition, agreed by Prime Minister George Papandreou and opposition leader Antonis Samaras in order to push through a 130-billion euro bailout for the country.

Former European Central Bank vice president Lucas Papademos has also been tipped for the prime minister's job. Sources in both the conservative and socialist parties said his candidacy was still under discussion and there had been no agreement yet.

Diamandouros, a 69-year-old former politics professor at the University of Athens, is serving his third four-year term at the European institution.

