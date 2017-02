Leader of the Democratic Left party Fotis Kouvelis (L-R), leader of Conservatives New Democracy party Antonis Samaras, Greek President Karolos Papoulias and head of Socialist PASOK party Evangelos Venizelos, meet in Athens May 14, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS Greece will hold a repeat election on June 17, a source from the Democratic Left party said after party leaders met on Wednesday.

Party leaders also agreed to appoint a senior judge as the caretaker prime minister until the vote, Panos Kammenos, head of the conservative Independent Greeks party, told reporters after the meeting.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)