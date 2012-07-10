ATHENS Greece's central bank chief said on Tuesday that bank deposits were returning at a "satisfactory pace" after elections last month reduced uncertainty about the country's future in the euro zone.

"The banks had gone through a difficult period and lost deposits, but after the elections bank deposits returned at a satisfactory pace," said George Provopoulos, governor of the Bank of Greece told the country's president Karolos Papoulias, in remarks made before journalists.

He called on Greece's new government to act "courageously" to push through privatisations.

