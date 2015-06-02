LONDON The head of Greece's central bank governor and ECB policymaker Yannis Stournaras said on Tuesday that he was "very optimistic" that the country would stay in the euro.

"Nobody has a mandate to take the country out of the euro.. so I am very optimistic that a Grexit will not occur," Stournaras said during a panel discussion at an event organised by think-tank Chatham House.

He added that recent polls showed that 80 percent of Greeks wanted to stay in the euro zone and 65 percent of those surveyed were willing to make further sacrifices to do so.

