Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
ATHENS Greek police fired tear gas at youths hurling petrol bombs and stones in Athens on Thursday after a peaceful march to mark the 2008 police killing of a teenager that sparked the country's worst riots in decades.
Hundreds of students, teachers and leftists held rallies in the capital and other major cities throughout the day, chanting "Cops, pigs, murderers!" and "These are Alexis's days!" in reference to 15-year-old Alexandros Grigoropoulos.
Clashes erupted in the evening after dozens of hooded youths broke off from a 1,000-strong march, throwing petrol bombs and stones at riot police in the Exarchia neighbourhood where Grigoropoulos was shot.
Six cars were set alight and at least 28 people were detained, police said.
Thousands of people took to the streets of the capital just hours after the shooting on December 6 2008, torching cars and smashing shop windows.
Fuelled by anger at unemployment and economic hardship, the riots lasted for weeks, turning central Athens into a virtual no-go area and helping topple the conservative government of Costas Karamanlis.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".